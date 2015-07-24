Arts Playlist: Documentary to tell Kalmar Nyckel story

377 years ago, the Swedes set sail across the Atlantic Ocean to establish a colony in North America.

And now, Delaware’s Tall Ship is ready for its close-up.

A documentary on The Kalmar Nyckel begins filming this summer.

The story of the colonial ship’s transatlantic journey is being produced by Pennsylvania company Nancy Glass Productions, in partnership with the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation.

The partners say the documentary will allow viewers to sail aboard the ship and recreate its harrowing journey.

Glass thinks there are many reasons the Kalmar Nykel’s story has all the makings of must see TV.

“First of all it's a forgotten journey," she says. “People don’t remember this, they don’t think about this; about our area and how important it was. The story of the colonies, the story of the journey, makes it all very interesting.”

Nancy Glass Productions specializes in unscripted television shows which have run on the National Geographic Channel, HGTV and the Food Network. It’s founder Nancy Glass says she’s seen a lot of major changes in the 40 years she’s been working in the television industry.

“People are out there telling their own stories more than ever,” she notes. “When you can make a movie on an IPhone, you expect the story that you’re telling to be better, to be more intense, to be more engaging and so that’s how it's changed. We have to find new ways to engage people.”

Filming on the documentary is set to begin this summer.