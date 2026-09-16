Record-high diesel prices are pushing up the cost of living for everyone
Most Americans don’t buy diesel fuel, but they pay for it in myriad ways. The vast majority of the world’s shipping runs on diesel; higher fuel costs for trucks and container ships translate to costlier groceries, household goods and countless other retail products.
On Wednesday, the average price of diesel is $6.31 per gallon, according to AAA — a record high.
Tik Root, a senior staff writer at Grist, reports that since February and the start of the war on Iran, soaring diesel prices have cost U.S. consumers an additional $46 billion, or about $350 per household.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Root about the causes and the consequences of record-high diesel prices.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR