Hurricane Lowell could cause flooding, mudslides in western Hawaii

Juliana Kim is a reporter on NPR's General Assignment desk. She has covered breaking news and major events across across politics, science, sports, pop culture, international affairs, and more. Her work has appeared on Up First, The Indicator and It’s Been a Minute.
As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.Our final piece ahead of the primary takes us to the Newark area and House District 23, where four Democrats are vying to step into the seat Mara Gorman is leaving to run for a spot in the State Senate.Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah introduces us to this quartet of candidates and how they compare on key issues.