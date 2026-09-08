Hurricane Lowell could cause flooding, mudslides in western Hawaii

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.Our final piece ahead of the primary takes us to the Newark area and House District 23, where four Democrats are vying to step into the seat Mara Gorman is leaving to run for a spot in the State Senate.Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah introduces us to this quartet of candidates and how they compare on key issues.

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