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Hurricane Lowell could cause flooding, mudslides in western Hawaii

NPR | By Juliana Kim
Published September 8, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT

Hurricane Lowell triggers hurricane warnings on its approach to western Hawaii as a major Category 3 storm.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a reporter on NPR's General Assignment desk. She has covered breaking news and major events across across politics, science, sports, pop culture, international affairs, and more. Her work has appeared on Up First, The Indicator and It’s Been a Minute
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