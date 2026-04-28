White House criticism over Kimmel's joke reinforces concerns over political pressure on media

Jimmy Kimmel is rejecting the White House’s criticism of his “expectant widow” joke in the wake of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which ended in what prosecutors say was an attempted assassination of President Trump. Kimmel told the joke two days before the dinner.

CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about how the White House and Kimmel’s bosses are responding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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