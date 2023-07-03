© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court strikes down Biden's student debt plan. Payments resume Oct. 1

Published July 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

The Supreme Court decided last week to strike down the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $430 billion of federal student loans. Payments are scheduled to resume on Oct. 1.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, about what this means for student loan borrowers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.