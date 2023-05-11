Pakistan Supreme Court intervenes in Imran Khan arrest

Civil unrest and protests continue to grip Pakistan even amid violent crackdowns by police and the military. At the center of it all is Imran Khan, the former star cricket player and Prime Minister who was ousted just over a year ago. Khan was arrested on corruption charges, but in a twist Thursday morning, the country’s Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal and called for him to be released immediately.

Sahar Ghazi, South Asia editor for Vice World News, joins host Deepa Fernandes from Karachi in the south of Pakistan with the latest.

