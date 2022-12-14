Shakespearian penguins, winged bull among winners in 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

People wax poetic about the majesty of nature — the vastness, diversity and colors. But, what about the comedy? That’s where the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards come in. And this year’s winners do not disappoint.

Consider a bemused brown bear with a salmon embedded in its ear; a pair of penguins striking dramatic Shakespearian poses; and the overall winner, a lion cub falling out of a tree in a most un-catlike manner.

While the photos are funny, the skill and competition is anything but. The contest draws more than 5,000 entries from 85 countries and is judged by a diverse group of photographers. Contest co-creator Tom Sullam joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the photos and why they matter.

Penguins strike a pose. (Jennifer Hadley)

In this junior category winner, an owl winks. (Arshdeep Singh)

The underwater category winner shows two fish smiling. (Arturo Telle)

This winning photograph shows a hippo and a heron. (Jean Jacques Alcalay)

A penguin appears headless. (Martin Grace)

A raccoon waves. (Miroslav Srb)

A flying squirrel. (Alex Pansier)

An antelope appears to have wings. (Jagdeep Rajput)

Two kangaroos play. (Michael Eastway)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.