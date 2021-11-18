The News Roundup — Domestic

The 12 jurors charged with deciding the verdict in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse began deliberations Tuesday morning. So far, they have not delivered their decision in a trial that’s been plagued by questions of judicial favoritism and inappropriate process.

Congress voted this week to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Az., following his release of a doctored anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Ny., and President Joe Biden. After the House voted to punish him, his Twitter account retweeted the video.

Eighty percent of Americans 12 and over have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, some 62 million Americans remain completely unvaccinated.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

