Pfizer says antiviral COVID-19 pill is highly effective, asks for emergency authorization

Pfizer says its antiviral COVID-19 pill lowers the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%, more than Merck’s antiviral pill announced last month.

What’s the difference between these two pills, and how do antiviral pills fit within a pandemic strategy?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and a professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.