Residents and businesses in the City of Newark will get the option to purchase 100 percent renewable energy later this year. Newark City Council recently…
Renewable energy company Ørstead announced it’s not going to connect its offshore wind farm at Fenwick Island State Park. This means a loss of major park…
Delaware’s latest exploration of how or whether to invest in offshore wind power is going to take a little longer than expected.A working group set up by…
University of Delaware researchers are offering new insight into constructing offshore wind farms, while officials take a second look at constructing an…
Delaware is taking another shot at developing wind energy off its coast.Gov. John Carney has created a working group to study the issue and make…
University of Delaware wind energy expert Jeremy Firestone says we have a lot to gain from offshore wind.“You’ll bring in fuel diversity, so right now in…