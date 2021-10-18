-
Residents and businesses in the City of Newark will get the option to purchase 100 percent renewable energy later this year. Newark City Council recently…
Delaware’s history with wind power has been less than stellar.But there may yet be a way for the First State to get in the wind game.Delaware Public Media…
Fenwick Island State Park could see millions of dollars in improvements from a lease deal with an offshore wind company. The Danish energy company Ørsted…
The University of Delaware hosted its first offshore wind training program for professionals last week. UD’s Offshore Wind Skills Academy drew…
Delaware’s latest exploration of how or whether to invest in offshore wind power is going to take a little longer than expected.A working group set up by…
University of Delaware researchers are offering new insight into constructing offshore wind farms, while officials take a second look at constructing an…
A working group set up by Gov. John Carney began fast-track talks on whether an offshore wind farm would improve Delaware’s environment and economy…
One Delaware state lawmaker is not giving up on his goal to make offshore wind farms a reality along the coast of Delaware. State Rep. John Kowalko…
Research from the University of Delaware reveals offshore wind in the northeast is more powerful and more turbulent than initially anticipated. The…
A new study released by University of Delaware this week says that the cost of building offshore wind energy projects off the East Coast could drop…