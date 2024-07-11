DNREC holds first public hearing on involvement in offshore wind project, public opinion mixed

Public opinion appears mixed during Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's (DNREC) first public hearing on Delaware’s proposed involvement in a Maryland offshore wind project.

US Wind began formal negotiations with Delaware six months ago in an attempt to utilize 3Rs Beach as the landing point for four power transmission lines to connect proposed Maryland offshore wind turbines with the local power grid.

US Wind hopes to land multiple permits from DNREC allowing them to bring the cables under the Indian River Bay, which the company says would be more cost effective and create less environmental impacts than a land route.

But several nearby residents contested this point, including Tower Shores Beach Association President Elizabeth Frazee, who said she understands 3Rs and the bay are the easiest landing points because of proximity, but is concerned of potential longstanding impacts.

“Why is that the number one consideration? What about consideration for the safety of hundreds of homeowners and their families in our community and the costs that we may be forced to incur because of the actions of US Wind?" she asked.

Delaware Sierra Club Chapter President Dustyn Thompson said he believes the environmental alleviation tactics presented by US Wind seem sufficient, but he urges them to all be followed.

"As long as all the ecological mitigation factors that were presented tonight are followed and enforced by DNREC, we would support DNREC moving forward, but we will provide further comments in writing that will go through in a point-by-point with any concerns or suggestions."

Lewes resident and retired environmental attorney Mary Douglas, speaking on behalf of the Delaware League of Women Voters, made comments in favor of the project, noting the proposed clean energy benefits.

“When US Wind’s projects are operational, they will provide enough power for about 350,000 area homes on the Delmarva Peninsula and will displace over 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide every year," she said.

Douglas also noted the projected economic advantages, including 150,000 renewable energy credits worth $76 million, a $200 million grid infrastructure upgrade and $40 million in community benefit projects.

Opponents to the projects cited concerns with noise pollution, habitat and biodiversity loss, electromagnetic fields, lack of emergency planning and negative effects on tourism and property values.

"The number one economic driver in Delaware right now is the coastal communities and the economy that we generate. We can't afford to lose tourism — who wants to look at a beach that is full of industrialized wind farms?" asked Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger.

Public comment on the permits is open through Sept. 9, 2024, and DNREC is expected to make a decision on awarding them by the end of the year.

More information about the project and permit material can be found here.