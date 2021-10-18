Wilmington protest

-
A teen charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a scuffle at a protest in Wilmington last September will not be prosecuted,…
Protesters took to the streets of Wilmington again Saturday to demand justice for Jeremy McDole, a wheelchair-user who was shot and killed in 2015 by…
Public health officials are concerned this past weekend’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice could lead to increased spread of the…
Former Vice President Joe Biden met with about a dozen community leaders in Wilmington Monday.The meeting at Bethel AME Church came in the wake of…
Some Dover businesses are picking up the pieces after demonstrations took a turn for the worse Sunday night. Several businesses were vandalized as…