Wilmington crime

-
Throughout the City of Wilmington, shooting incidents were down 58 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. There were 115 fewer shooting victims. And the number…
-
Wilmington’s new Police Chief Robert Tracy’s been on the job for a few months now, and in the past few weeks has held community listening sessions around…
-
The city of Wilmington will get some outside help to address its recent spike in gun violence. Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Operation Safe Streets – a…
-
A New Castle County grand jury indicted six people in five murder cases spanning 2010 to 2015 last week, in what state officials say could be their most…
-
The General Assembly's budget writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) has approved a plan to use some banking crisis settlement funds to address a rising…
-
The Access to Justice Commission’s latest public hearing on access to fairness in the criminal justice system focused on policing strategiesA commission…
-
Attorney General Matt Denn and a number of community leaders are calling for state lawmakers to provide immediate funding to help quell the recent surge…
-
New Castle County councilman Jea Street is calling on the state’s congressional delegation and U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to more seriously…
-
The Centers for Disease Control were set to release their report and findings about the epidemic of violent crime in Wilmington back in March. Now…
-
The Wilmington City Council adopted a resolution Thursday that allows the Police Department to accept a grant from the Delaware Criminal Justice Council…