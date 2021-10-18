-
Updated on Oct. 31 after Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced they've received more funding to study White Nose…
Delaware is using federal funds it recently received to fight a fungal disease in bats, but state officials still see work to do to combat it. Fort…
Delaware is among the states receiving federal funds to help contain and eradicate White Nose Syndrome in bats.White Nose Syndrome is a fungal disease…
Delaware’s newest Wildlife Action Plan, a 10-year document outlining the state’s conservation needs, has been submitted to the federal government for…
Delaware will receive federal money to address White Nose Syndrome, an illness on the rise among the bat population nationally.The government has awarded…
Next month, the northern long-eared bat will officially gain status as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. The decline of this bat…