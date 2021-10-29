© 2021
Enlighten Me: Bats in the First State

Published October 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
big_brown_bat_hibernating_at_fort_delaware.jpg
DNREC
/

You could call this week a little “batty.”

It’s “Bat Week” - an international celebration of the role of bats in nature. And Halloween is Sunday, with bats a staple of that holiday’s frightful decorations.

But in reality, biologists say our environment would be a more frightening place without bats.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Holly Niederriter, a bat expert with DNREC, about this often-misunderstood creature.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry interviews DNREC wildlife biologist Holly Niederriter about bats in Delaware

