Most Delawareans won’t be able to take their groceries home in a disposable plastic bag starting Friday. The plastic bag ban Gov. John Carney signed in…
The controversial Delaware Recyclable Products Inc. landfill near New Castle has gotten approval from state environmental regulators to expand vertically.…
Waste Management’s Delaware Recyclable Products, Inc. (DRPI) landfill filed a complaint in Chancery Court Wednesday challenging a New Castle County…
Operators of a New Castle-area landfill are seeking to dispel what they call “misinformation” ahead of a protest by elected officials and activists…
A New Castle-area landfill says it will soon fill up if it cannot expand. But that plan faces opposition from advocates and elected officials. Waste…