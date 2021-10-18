vacant properties

-
Wilmington City Council wants to see fewer vacant lots in the city, and owners of vacant lots aggressively marketing them. Council unanimously passed a…
A site of a vacant liquor store and laundromat in West Center City Wilmington could soon become a space for local entrepreneurs to try out their ideas.…
University of Delaware researchers will look at using vacant lots in Wilmington to help reduce flooding under a grant announced this week. Professor and…
Wilmington City Council passed changes or extensions to three tax abatement programs incentivizing development and renovation in the city Thursday. The…
New Castle County officials report the Vacant Spaces to Livable Places initiative has driven a more than 30 percent reduction in the number of vacant…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is proposing new legislation to crack down on owners of vacant and blighted properties in the city.Wilmington has…