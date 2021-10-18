-
The fast-attack nuclear submarine USS Delaware was set to be commissioned in Wilmington early next month.That April 4th event was postponed Thursday when…
-
The USS Delaware, a Virginia-class, nuclear-powered fast attack submarine will be christened on Saturday. Senator Tom Carper is hosting three local watch…
-
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Texting while driving has been cited as the root cause for hundreds of…
-
The name “USS Delaware” will soon appear on the side of a Naval vessel for the first time in nearly a century. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) co-wrote a…