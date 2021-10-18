US Army Corps of Engineers

-
Local businesses say they don’t expect the three summer beach renourishment projects to take a toll on the tourism economy there.Starting mid-May, 1,000…
Three Delaware beaches will receive more sand starting mid-May, as part of a federal renourishment project to combat erosion and help them fare better…
Three Delaware beaches are getting more sand to make up for erosion caused by past storms, Sen. Tom Carper (D) announced Monday. Many First State beach…
The Port of Wilmington has a lot to be proud of. It's the nation's top importer of bananas. As part of the greater Delaware River port complex, it helps…
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to expand Broadkill Beach is on schedule -- despite having to work around spawning horseshoe crabs this summer. The…