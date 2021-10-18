U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

-
Two beach towns in Sussex County are getting more sand on their beaches as part of a Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The U.S. Army Corps of…
-
Lt. General Todd Semonite of the Army Corps of Engineers recently signed off on the plan that would place dredged material from the Delaware River and Bay…
-
A portion of bulkhead at the Indian River Inlet in the Delaware Seashore State Park is off limits indefinitely. And some people are unhappy about it.DNREC…
-
Faced with rising seas and constant beach erosion, Delaware's beaches may need more than just replenishment in the future. The U.S. Army Corps of…
-
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation released a draft plan recently to coordinate cleanup efforts in the…
-
The St. Georges Bridge over the C&D Canal will be closed for repairs this fall.The four-month project is expected to have an impact on area motorists.…