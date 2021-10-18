-
Planners are looking to address the truck traffic problem that residents around the Port of Wilmington face. Residents around the Port say heavy truck…
The state buyout of several residents near the Port of Wilmington is moving forward—after being delayed this spring because of the pandemic. The state…
Residents of Pyles Lane, a street nestled between the Hamilton Park neighborhood and the Delaware River Industrial Park near the Port of Wilmington, have…
A new state law could help DelDOT enforce restrictions on truck traffic in residential areas.Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday allowing state…