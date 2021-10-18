Town of Middletown

-
The global car battery company Clarios recently announced it is permanently closing its assembly plant in Middletown later this year. Clarios says it…
-
Voters in Middletown went to the polls Monday to fill three council seats.All three incumbents won re-election against three newcomers. Councilman Robert…
-
In August, Middletown was added to the list of cities with a Downtown Development District designation, but that hardly marks the start of work to…
-
The City of Seaford’s police chief Robert Kracylarecently announced he’s resigning that post. And he's leaving for another job elsewhere in the…