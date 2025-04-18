Middletown Police Department hires seasonal aides to help officers

The Middletown Police Department hires seasonal public safety aides.

The Department has had its program in place for more than 15 years, hiring people to assist police officers on a seasonal basis. The term typically runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but there have been some aides that worked year round.

Candidates have to be at least 18, have a high school diploma and pass written and physical tests. They also go through interviews, a background check and medical and psychological testing before being hired.

Middletown PD’s community service officer Corporal Steven West said the aides are an extension of the police department.

“They're able to help us process prisoners under our supervision, and they get a good experience as to what it's like to be an officer…” West said. “People that I've seen that have done the seasonal program are a lot more successful initially when they come out of the academy and they start on the field training process.”

Aides are either partnered off in pairs or under the supervision of an officer. Their instruction includes arrest procedure and pepper spray training.

The police academy accepts students starting at 21 years old. West says about 80 percent of seasonal aides go on to be law enforcement officers.

Damian Alexander is a 22-year-old seasonal aide in Middletown who plans to transition to a police academy this fall.

“I wanted to be a seasonal so I would gain some of that life experience and go to college…” Alexander said. “I think this department provided me with a lot of opportunities to build my character, such as public speaking, going to community events and just being involved with the police department.”

Alexander is a college student and has worked as a seasonal aide for the last three years.

West says the program allows aides to learn about the police department, build credibility and network. More information on the seasonal program can be found at the Middletown PD’s website.