-
Cleaning up water in the First State is on lawmakers’ minds this session.Delaware is close to creating trust fund to help increase spending on water…
-
The Blades groundwater contamination site will be added to the Superfund National Priorities List this month. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed adding the Blades Groundwater Site to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). Industrial chemicals…
-
Five Blades residents have filed what they hope will become a class action lawsuit on behalf of over 1,300 residents against several companies they blame…
-
Some Delaware residents will have their blood tested in a new federal study of toxic chemical exposure near military bases around the country. The area…
-
More tests from the Environmental Protection Agency have revealed contamination in homeowner water supplied by private wells in the Blades areaThe state…
-
The new carbon filtration system in the Town of Blades has effectively lowered contaminants like perfluorinated compounds in the town’s drinking water,…
-
State environmental and health officials told Blades-area residents Thursday night they’ve shifted their focus to testing private wells after the town's…
-
Additional private wells in Blades area have tainted water.Officials from DNREC and Delaware’s Division of Public Health say two more private wells tested…
-
Testing on private wells in Blades area have discovered water from at least one is contaminated.Officials from DNREC and Delaware’s Division of Public…