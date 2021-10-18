-
Milford is cleaning up after a heavy thunderstorm Thursday, And the National Weather Service confirms it did spawn a tornado south of Harrington.Several…
-
There were three tornado warnings in Delaware Monday, but no touchdown has been confirmed.National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Haines says a…
-
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications for the new Delaware Resilience fund.The state established the fund to assist…
-
Gov. John Carney signed an executive order Thursday creating a fund for people whose homes were affected by recent storms.State officials say more than…
-
The First State experienced three confirmed tornadoes last week, prompting some to wonder if Delaware should expect more to touch down in the future. Kent…