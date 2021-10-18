-
Wilmington lawyer Matt Meyer unseated incumbent Tom Gordon in the Democratic primary for New Castle County Executive - and is now looking ahead to the…
A portion of the lawsuit against New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon (D) filed by his former deputy will continue through the courts.Superior Court…
Democratic candidate for New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says he wants to make battling the county and state’s heroin epidemic a priority. On…
A new opinion from the state attorney general’s office says New Castle County illegally processed a public records request from its former chief…
Accusations that her husband illegally campaigned for her two years ago using confidential, low-income housing contact information are false, according to…
New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon denies reports suggesting he sought to cover up alleged misconduct by a state Senator’s husband employed by the…
New Castle County Executive Thomas Gordon was greeted with applause after announcing he will not seek a property tax increase in his FY2017 general fund…
It appears an alternative stock exchange is on its way to Wilmington.The start-up Delaware Board of Trade has been working to create the exchange. The…
Five members of New Castle County Council are balking at County Executive Tom Gordon’s plan to help fund a Wilmington stock exchange.The Gordon…
A high-ranking member of New Castle County executive Tom Gordon’s staff has been ousted.Gordon has fired the county’s Chief Administrative Officer David…