The coronavirus dramatically altered life for high schoolers in Delaware. Many are getting more sleep, trying out new hobbies or playing more video games.…
In this week’s Enlighten Me – we head to WMHS at McKean High School in the Red Clay School District - one of the two schools we partner with on our…
A teacher at Thomas McKean High School is on leave pending an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department into an incident involving a video…
Delaware Public Media launched its second partnership with a New Castle County high school Friday. Delaware Public Media is teaming up with McKean High…