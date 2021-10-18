-
New Castle County residents will not see an increase in taxes next fiscal year—but sewer customers will have to pay a new fee. County Council unanimously…
Legislation creating three new tax brackets from $125,000 and higher fails to make it out of committee. The bill sponsored by State Rep. John Kowalko…
Gov. John Carney is extending Delaware’s State of Emergency again. This latest 30-day extension will take the emergency order past the one-year mark. It’s…
Kent County has yet to offer some of the details on its plan for property reassessment. Kent County agreed to reassess all property in time for tax bills…
Those who received unemployment benefits in 2020 will not have to report those benefits as income on state income taxes. Gov. John Carney (D) signed the…
Delaware’s congresswoman highlights the importance of tax credits as this year’s tax season begins. Tax season is approaching, albeit late this year…
One lawmaker’s push to change Delaware’s tax brackets may be gaining some traction.Delaware’s current taxable income brackets only go as high as $60,000,…
If you received unemployment benefits from the state last year, don’t file your taxes just yet. The state could soon forgive taxes on those benefits. Over…
New Castle County Council unanimously passed legislation allowing property owners to effectively defer taxes due this week for up to six months without…
New Castle County accidentally sent out 51,000 property tax bills to residents who should not receive them.The vendor responsible for mailing and…