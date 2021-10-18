-
Monday’s storm brought a lot of wind, rain and some road closures, but Delaware’s beaches remained intact. State shoreline and waterway administrator Tony…
Delaware’s Broadkill Beach is the site of a week-long mapping project where scientists and industry professionals are using autonomous kayaks and drones…
On the heels of a historic winter storm in January, coastal Delaware is bracing for more flooding and snow accumulation into Tuesday -- and officials say…
Since last weekend’s winter storm, many people in Delaware have been digging themselves out of piles of snow. But residents along the coast are dealing…
Blizzard conditions are expected in Kent and New Castle counties through much of Saturday, with 12 to 18 inches of snow in the forecast. Sussex County is…
A major winter storm will touch down in Delaware Friday night. Between 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected in New Castle County and the northern half of…
NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, now forecasts an even quieter hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean than they predicted in…
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting this year’s hurricane season will bring 7 to 9 named storms. June 1st is the start of…