Tropical Storm remnants will bring rain and wind to the First State

Delaware will feel some effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.

This is expected to be a state-wide storm with rain and heavy winds coming to Delaware Friday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Amanda Lee says any rain you see Friday morning is just the start with the worst to come later.

"In general the more significant widespread heavier rain we're really expecting that beginning in the afternoon hours Friday and then heading into the overnight hours," said Lee.

The rain later on Friday won’t be alone; it will be accompanied by wind according to Lee.

"There will also be some gusty winds for the state of Delaware,” said Lee. “We're generally looking at winds up to around 35 miles an hour or so during the evening Friday into the early part of Saturday."

Lee New Castle County will see the higher rain totals.

"Rain amounts will generally be greater the further north you go so the lowest totals would probably be expected down in Sussex County with the highest up in New Castle. The higher wind gusts would also be expected to be closer to the coast in general," said Lee.

Lee notes coastal flooding isn’t expected even though it could happen, and low lying areas throughout the state could see some flooding from the storm.

The rain should be gone by Saturday, while it will still be breezy this weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool considerably starting on Sunday into next week.