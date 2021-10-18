-
Democrats in New Castle County flipped two state Senate seats in extremely tight races. Democrats now hold a supermajority in both the state House and…
-
Delaware’s 7th Senate District candidates faced off in their second debate Thursday night. And they clashed on several controversial issues. Incumbent…
-
Lawmakers convened last night for an unusually short final day of session, holding brief virtual sessions to complete the 150th General Assembly. The…
-
A bill banning lead paint on outdoor structures passed the state Senate with unanimous support Wednesday and is headed to the governor’s desk.Exposure to…