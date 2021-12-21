Former State Sen. Bob Venables has died

Former State Senator Bob Venables passed away this weekend.

Venables served the Laurel community for 26 years, until he was unseated by current State Sen. Bryant Richardson in the 2014 election.

In a statement this weekend, President Pro Temp David Sokola recalled the many years the two worked side by side on important issues.

“Whether it was fighting to protect Delaware's vital family farms, our beautiful state parks, our thriving wildlife areas, or expanding our network of bike trails, nobody worked harder to preserve our natural resources and enhance our quality of life than Bob…”

Venables and Sokola worked together on the Bond Bill committee for many years, writing the state’s capital budget.

Sokola notes the great lengths Venables went to to protect Delaware’s natural areas. The “Bob Trail” at Trapp Pond State Park was named after the senator in 2015.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle note his efforts to work together with all state lawmakers and help make Sussex County a better place to live.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.