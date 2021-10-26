© 2021
New State Senate district maps finalized

Delaware Public Media | By Roman Battaglia
Published October 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT
The new State Senate district map is finalized by lawmakers, including some changes advocated for during public forums.

One major revision reverses a change to Slaughter Beach, putting the town back in its original district.

Slaughter Beach residents, including the town’s mayor, were upset that their community was drawn into a district almost completely in Kent County, where it has no connections.

Town residents argued leaving the city in its original district preserves valuable connections with lawmakers as the city works to secure funding for sea level rise resiliency projects.

Other modifications were made to some Sussex County districts to ensure they’re closer to the average population, according to Senate staff.

And in Wilmington, slight modifications to Districts one and three ensure the community known as The Flats is fully contained within District Three.

The General Assembly on the final maps during their special session on November 1st.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Politics & Government2020 redistrictingRedistrictingState SenateDelaware General Assembly
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia grew up in Portland, Ore, and now reports for Delaware Public Media as a Report For America corps member. He focuses on politics, elections and legislation activity at the local, county and state levels.
