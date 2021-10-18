-
Gov. John Carney’s State of the State hit a few points lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can agree on. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed…
-
Gov. John Carney used his State of the State to look back at hurdles the state overcame during the COVID-19 pandemic, while promising to deliver on…
-
Gov. John Carney delivers his annual State of State address Tuesday before a virtual joint session of the General Assembly, offering his agenda for…
-
Gov. John Carney used his State of the State address to highlight his accomplishments as he enters the final year of his first term, and set the table for…
-
Gov. John Carney delivers his annual State of State address Thursday before a joint session of the General Assembly, offering his agenda for 2019.You can…
-
Gov. John Carney (D-Delaware) plans to make education a top priority this year.Carney gave his State of the State speech before lawmakers Thursday,…
-
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle found things to like in Gov. Carney’s State of the State address.But that doesn’t mean Carney will get widespread…
-
The General Assembly is back in session at Legislative Hall in Dover, and Gov. John Carney is beginning his second year in office. Last year, Carney and…
-
State Republicans are responding to Gov. Jack Markell's final State of the State address in their weekly message.Sen. Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown says…
-
Gov. Jack Markell’s final State of the State Address Thursday touted past accomplishments over the last seven years, promising to keep focus on ballooning…