DelCOG calls for federal oversight of Department of Labor embezzlement case

The Delaware Coalition for Open Government calls for the U.S. Department of Labor to examine how the State Auditor handled the theft of more than $180 thousand.

The funds were embezzled from the Delaware Unemployment Compensation Fund in January 2023, but the theft only came to light publicly after a WHYY report in May of this year.

The State Auditor’s office remains responsible for auditing the Delaware Unemployment Compensation Fund.

But the Delaware Coalition for Open Government calls for federal involvement. DelCOG board member John Flaherty says the public needs more assurance than the state alone can offer.

“The best case scenario is to have somebody who doesn't have a dog in this fight,” Flaherty said. “I think that's our ultimate goal, is to try to restore some public confidence in the administration of this fund.”

Flaherty also said the Fund’s 2023 fiscal report that includes the embezzlement should be made available to the public. He adds there are some provisions to keep certain documents classified.

“But one of the exemptions is not embarrassment,” Flaherty said. “If the public officials are embarrassed about how their activities have brought discredit to their department, that's not a reason to keep things secret.”

The letter addressed to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Inspector General cites Delaware Code – illegal activity must be included in auditor reports, and Flaherty adds it’s their responsibility – and not news media’s – to bring these incidents to public attention.