Kent County has repaired the pipe that caused a sewer break along the St. Jones River. Repairs were completed by a county contractor early Thursday…
A sewer break discharged wastewater into the St. Jones River.DNREC and Kent County advise the public to avoid contact with the water in the St. Jones at…
A new book from Dover author Kathleen Marie Doyle is now available. It's called Blue's River and Doyle says it has the St. Jones River and Silver Lake as…
Portions of the Delaware Bay and Murderkill River and St. Jones Rivers will be turned reddish in color this week. The Department of Natural Resources and…