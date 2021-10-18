-
Special Olympics Delaware is sending a 43-member delegation to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.The USA Games happen every four years, but was…
Special Olympics Delaware hosts its 49th Annual Summer Games at the University of Delaware’s Athletic Complex this week.The Summer Games is Special…
Schools throughout Delaware are gearing up for the annual “Spread the Word - Respect” campaign this week.More than 155 schools in the First State are set…
The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge had a “Super Sunday” raising money for Special Olympics Delaware.More than 3,500 people rushed into the Atlantic Ocean from…
An estimated 4,000 people are expected to take the “plunge” into the Atlantic Ocean this weekend for the annual Polar Bear Plunge. The Polar Plunge raises…
The Special Olympics USA Training Camp gets underway Monday at the University of Delaware in Newark. Nearly 300 Special Olympics athletes, coaches and…
The 18th annual Special Olympics Delaware’s Summer Camp is getting underway. Camp sessions are at Camp Barnes in the Frankford area this weekend and next…
Delaware’s State Capitol Building will turn red this weekend. Legislative Hallis one of several hundred buildings and landmarks across the country that…
Team Delaware is heading to Seattle Saturday for the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.Team Delaware joins thousands of Special Olympics athletes and…
Special Olympics Delaware hosts its Summer Games at the University of Delaware’s Athletic Complex this week. This is Special Olympics Delaware’s 48th…