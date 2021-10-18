-
Residents in the Smyrna School District approved a school tax hike.Voters backed increases for the district’s operating and capital budgets.The operating…
-
Colonial School District is the latest to announce it will start the school year remotely for all students. The district decided late last month to start…
-
Voters in the Smyrna School District approved $667,300 capital referendum over the weekend.The referendum passed Saturday, with 317 residents voting yes…
-
Smyrna School District in southern New Castle County and northern Kent County wants taxpayers to approve a $667,000 capital referendum Feb. 22. “We have…
-
The Smyrna School District is the first district in the state to launch a new program to help students cope with trauma. The state sponsored “Take Care…
-
A new program is designed to help children exposed to trauma get support in school.Gov. John Carney has signed legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Sean…
-
A Smyrna School District fourth grade teacher is Delaware’s “Teacher of the Year”.Sandra Hall, who teaches at North Smyrna Elementary School, topped 18…