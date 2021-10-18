-
The American Lung Association says the state of Delaware should go even further with its laws regulating smoking. Delaware raised the legal age to…
Some advocates are cheering Gov. John Carney’s push to raise the age to buy cigarettes and tobacco products from 18 years old to 21 years.Vince Willmore,…
Delaware still has a lot of work to do in curbing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke, according to a new report from the American Lung…
The American Cancer Society wants people to start quitting tobacco Thursday as part of its Great American Smoke Out. In Delaware, the Division of Public…