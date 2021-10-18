-
New Castle County residents will not see an increase in taxes next fiscal year—but sewer customers will have to pay a new fee. County Council unanimously…
New Castle County continues to track an estimate of coronavirus activity there based on its sewer. The estimates have varied widely week to week, but…
New Castle County has received the result of a second test for traces of the coronavirus in its sewer system. It could point to a dramatic increase in…
Repairs are planned at a Lewes wastewater facility as partially treated sewage continues to be discharged into the Delaware Bay. The membrane filters used…
An equipment malfunction at a Lewes wastewater treatment plant has caused partially treated sewer water to be discharged into the Delaware Bay.In…
After discharging undertreated wastewater into a part of the Delaware Bay, the Kent County wastewater treatment plant’s water quality levels are now back…