Delaware gun control advocates are criticizing state Senate leadership for backing away from a promised floor vote on all gun bills.The measures would…
Political parties in the Delaware House and Senate chose new leadership Wednesday, one day after the midterm election.House Republicans chose to keep…
Some Republican lawmakers are trying again to change how Delaware sets its prevailing wage rate. They said the current method inflates the costs of public…
State Senator Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) and State Rep. Ron Gray (R-Selbyville) are holding a public meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic conditions along…