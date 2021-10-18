-
A state constitutional amendment offering protections against unequal treatment based on race easily made it through the State Senate Thursday.The equal…
Delaware’s Department of Correction (DOC) has accepted a gift of disposable masks from a celebrity prison reform group. The REFORM Alliance was founded by…
The first piece of the Delaware Black Legislative Caucus’ Justice For All agenda easily cleared its first hurdle. “A constitutional amendment explicitly…
A public Zoom call hosted by the Legislative Black Caucus Wednesday was hacked with a racial slur, a swastika and porn. The info session was meant to…
Elected officials have joined advocates in publicly questioning the Department of Correction response to COVID-19. State Sen. Darius Brown hosted a…