-
The State Senate passes legislation aimed at strengthening Delaware’s workforce and expanding higher education opportunities.State senators approved…
-
Legislation introduced Tuesday would provide free skill training to workers impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic through the state's SEED program. Senate…
-
Delaware Governor Jack Markell and a group of state lawmakers introduced legislation this week to allow part-time college students to access…
-
The state’s SEED (Student Excellence Equals Degree) Scholarship program may soon reach more students.A bipartisan group of lawmakers have signed on to…