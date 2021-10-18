-
A clearly conservative-leaning Supreme Court will likely hear the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act next month. Senators Tom Carper (D-Delaware)…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday to suspend a lower court decision forcing the Census Bureau to keep counting through the end of the month. The…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court started its 2020 term Monday hearing arguments in the challenge to Delaware’s judicial balance rule. Delaware’s constitution…
-
Some members of Delaware’s legal community are closely watching Gov. John Carney’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.Carney is asking the Supreme Court…
-
The nation’s highest court could decide whether Delaware’s state courts should have political balance.Gov. John Carney is appealing to the U.S. Supreme…
-
Some Delawareans opposed to Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court gathered together Sunday to share their personal anguish at his…
-
Delaware’s first woman elected to Congress has been paying attention to more than just the politics surrounding the confirmation of Supreme Court justice…
-
This week, we bring you another edition of the Midterm Matters podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.This podcast is…
-
The ACLU is pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision Monday to continue blocking most of President Trump’s revised travel ban. But the civil rights…
-
After weeks of sitting on the fence, Sen. Chris Coons has given Democrats the votes they need to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Coons has…