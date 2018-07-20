"Midterm Matters" podcast: Voter anger and anxiety poll and Carper/Harris primary

This week, we bring you another edition of the Midterm Matters podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.

This podcast is part of the Center for Political Communications' upcoming National Agenda series – MIDTERM MATTERS – addressing importance of voter and civic engaent in midterm elections, as well as campaign strategy, news coverage, polling, and more.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication Director Nancy Karibjanian and the CPC's Associate Director and National Agenda series director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman.

They discuss a recent Center for Political Communication poll on voter anxiety and anger, President Trump's performance during the recent NATO meeting and his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the latest Trump Supreme Court nomination and the increasing focus on Kerri Harris' primary challenge to Sen. Tom Carper.