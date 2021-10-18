-
Scott Koenig officially took over as Dewey Beach town manager last week. Koenig was selected from a field of finalists compiled by a search committee and…
A position that’s been vacant for four months in the Town of Dewey Beach could soon be filled.The town is closing in on hiring its new town manager. A…
Traffic safety advocates raised concerns after Wilmington's first red light camera report in 15 years showed scanty data and increasing revenues.The city…
Property taxes are set to go up almost 20 percent in Dover, after City Council approved the hike Monday night. And it might not be the last tough call…
Dover's City Council is weighing a 24 percent property tax increase as it works on balancing a budget for the next fiscal year. City administrators see…