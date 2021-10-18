-
State officials say an updated guidance from the CDC on school reopening will have little effect on Delaware’s policy.The guidance expands rules around…
Despite the Capital School District moving completely back to remote learning, Gov. John Carney still believes schools in the state are safe.Capital made…
Schools in the First State are largely operating in a hybrid mode – a mix of in-person and remote learning. But keeping them in that mode or eventually…
Following a parent protest earlier this week, the state’s largest school district has modified the online offerings for its next phase of reopening.Phase…
Parents protested the state’s largest school district Tuesday over its plan for the next stage of reopening. Red Clay parents are required to choose…
The state’s public school districts and charters have now largely settled on how they’ll approach beginning the new school year.Delaware Public Media…
The following is a list of reopening plans for Delaware school districts and charter schools, giving starting dates and formats.Dates for transition from…
Questions about how schools will resume teaching kids here in the First State are not limited to the state’s public schools and charters. Private schools…
Colonial School District is the latest to announce it will start the school year remotely for all students. The district decided late last month to start…
Delaware's total number of COVID-19 cases is now over 15,000 But its numbers of new daily cases and percent of positive tests remain steady and low enough…