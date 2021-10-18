-
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki vetoed a measure that would have required the city conduct pre-rental inspections on all residential units. It was the…
Five Wilmington City Council members will not be on Council come January. They have some parting advice for the next Council. Among the outgoing members…
Yet another attempt to improve the rental stock in Wilmington will likely fail.Wilmington City Council passed an ordinance Thursday requiring pre-rental…
The controversy over a Wilmington City Council vacancy has reached court. A Superior Court judge heard motions Tuesday in a case filed by Wilmington City…
Wilmington City Council considered an agenda Thursday that consisted almost entirely of legislation related to policing reform and racial justice. Some…
Among the demands of protesters and advocates for racial justice in Delaware: more transparency in policing. The group Delaware for Police Oversight is…
Another Democratic State Senator is walking away from political life.Margaret Rose Henry announced Thursday she will not seek re-election in 2018.The…