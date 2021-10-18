-
Some members of Delaware’s legal community are closely watching Gov. John Carney’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.Carney is asking the Supreme Court…
-
Senate Democrats are considering whether they should try to block President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. But a legal expert in Delaware…
-
Delaware State University students hoping to become lawyers have an easier path starting next school year.DSU students who maintain a 3.0 grade average…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court opened a new term this week the same way it ended last term – with 8 Justices instead of 9. The Senate shows no signs of acting on…
-
Delaware Democrats’ push to adopt a wide-sweeping equal protection clause in the state constitution hit a roadblock in the state senate Thursday after…
-
October brings with it the start of a new U.S. Supreme Court term, and a new set of cases and issues for the country’s highest court to consider.What are…
-
Last week – Delaware won a key legal battle in the state’s effort to bolster the First State’s campaign finance laws.The Third Circuit Court of Appeals in…
-
The new dean of Widener University Delaware Law School is settling in.Rod Smolla took over Delaware Law earlier this month – just as it separated from…
-
The First State’s only law school is opening a new chapter in its history.Widener University’s Delaware Law School Wednesday celebrated its official…
-
Major changes are coming to Widener Law school.The school announced Friday the American Bar Association has approved splitting its Wilmington and…